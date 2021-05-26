CTS (NYSE:CTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.79

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.79 and last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 183004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,519,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,944,000 after purchasing an additional 272,891 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 194,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CTS by 269.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

