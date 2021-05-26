Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Up 7.2%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.44 and last traded at $30.44. 358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 259,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

Several research firms have commented on CGEM. Morgan Stanley raised Cullinan Oncology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -5.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $44,757,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.