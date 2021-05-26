CVCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $9.69 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $9.69 million and $22,743.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001945 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00348311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00183116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.00860068 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00034033 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.