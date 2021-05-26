CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $100.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 145,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,229,056 shares.The stock last traded at $87.00 and had previously closed at $88.70.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CVS. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

