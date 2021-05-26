CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.45 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.110-0.060 EPS.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,974. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -214.43 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.85.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.67.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

