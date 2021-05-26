D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 350.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 369,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,725,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.59.

In related news, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $2,357,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,173 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $353.25 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 0.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

