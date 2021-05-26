D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 475 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.09% of The Ensign Group worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,064. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

