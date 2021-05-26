D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 584.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 204,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 174,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 23.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 200,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

RVT opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.