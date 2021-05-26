D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,630 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

CIO stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $490.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. On average, research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

