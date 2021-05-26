D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.97 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 199,535 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,556.5% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 174,589 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,229,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 72,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $46.49.

