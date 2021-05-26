D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.63 Million Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.23% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.5% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 365,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,723 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

