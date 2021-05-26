D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $170.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.09 and its 200-day moving average is $167.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.59 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.