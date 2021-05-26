D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 33 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,259.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,315.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,207.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

