D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 555,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after buying an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

