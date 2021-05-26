Daniel M. Junius Sells 2,500 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IDXX stock opened at $555.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $531.64 and its 200 day moving average is $499.44. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $290.18 and a one year high of $573.99.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.