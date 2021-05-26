Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

NYSE DRI opened at $140.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

