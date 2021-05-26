Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $634,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 5,359.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 346,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after buying an additional 340,302 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,342,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Datadog by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,542,000 after acquiring an additional 328,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -639.81 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,705,736.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,975.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,267,265 shares of company stock valued at $107,316,151. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.