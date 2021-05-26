DATx (DATX) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One DATx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $245,330.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DATx has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00077727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.43 or 0.00950989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.85 or 0.09710667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00091329 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

