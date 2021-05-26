DCP Midstream (DCP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/19/2021 – DCP Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – DCP Midstream had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

5/13/2021 – DCP Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

5/12/2021 – DCP Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream’s massive network of almost 57,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure provides clients with intricate connectivity. Its 39 natural gas processing plants fetch high cash flow. The Partnership's Spindletop natural gas storage unit, with 12 billion cubic feet of capacity, is also a major positive. Moreover, its ability to generate a huge amount of free cash flow is impressive. It expects the metric to rise more than 60% in 2021 to $310-$410 million, from the 2020 level. However, its balance sheet weakness with high debt can affect its financial flexibility. Notably, it missed first-quarter earnings due to higher operating costs. Importantly, it expects adjusted EBITDA for 2021 in the range of $1,120-$1,260 million, the midpoint of which is below the 2020 level of $1,252 million. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

4/1/2021 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

DCP opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 3.57.

Get DCP Midstream LP alerts:

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,377,000 after buying an additional 9,133,888 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after buying an additional 747,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.