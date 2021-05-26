Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $355.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.53.

DECK opened at $335.53 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $179.40 and a 1-year high of $353.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,683 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $204,761,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $96,912,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after acquiring an additional 267,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,377,000 after acquiring an additional 257,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

