DeepBrain Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.53 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $44.81 million and $1.53 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00060117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.25 or 0.00353413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00078099 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018444 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

