DeFiSocial Gaming Hits Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00057930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00343981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00182178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.18 or 0.00821864 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00032152 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

