DeHive Market Capitalization Hits $903,121.56 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00007684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $903,121.56 and $325,905.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00061773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00357892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00188003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.93 or 0.00830875 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00031817 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.