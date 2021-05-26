DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Up 5.3%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.42. Approximately 27,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,455,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. Equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $514,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,062 shares of company stock worth $8,713,241. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

