Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,460.17 ($45.21).

DLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,389 ($44.28) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,381.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,235.65. The company has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,553 ($46.42).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.06%.

In related news, insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total value of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43). Also, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total transaction of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

