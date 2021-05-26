Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $63.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.53.

NYSE:EQR opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

