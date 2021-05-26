Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $258.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.86. Target has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $228.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.