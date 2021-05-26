Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for Cancom (ETR:COK)

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €58.00 ($68.24) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

COK has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.86 ($72.77).

Shares of COK opened at €49.08 ($57.74) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 30.11. Cancom has a 12-month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 12-month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

