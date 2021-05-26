Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.85

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 233754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $1.3908 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

