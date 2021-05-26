Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Cut to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DTCWY. Commerzbank lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DTCWY stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 57,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,919. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.