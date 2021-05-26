DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a hold rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. DNB Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -0.22.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that DHT will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth $68,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

