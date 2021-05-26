DIA (DIA) Price Hits $2.12 on Exchanges

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, DIA has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One DIA coin can now be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00005590 BTC on popular exchanges. DIA has a total market cap of $87.99 million and approximately $29.88 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00083193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00018965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.13 or 0.01016351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.09 or 0.09744451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00092200 BTC.

About DIA

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

