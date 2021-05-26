Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $193.24

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $193.24 and last traded at $192.88, with a volume of 4429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Diageo by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Diageo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

