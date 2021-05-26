Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.71. 4,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.27. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $192.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.