Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Decreased by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,076 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $5,092,000. 9.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.36. 8,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,995. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $192.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

