Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dialog Semiconductor PLC provides integrated standard and custom mixed-signal integrated circuits, for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting and Smart Home applications. Its technology portfolio includes audio, Bluetooth Smart(R), Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, China and internationally. Dialog Semiconductor PLC is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom. “

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock remained flat at $$78.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.10. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.