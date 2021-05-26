DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Raised to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

DRH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 124,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 134,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

