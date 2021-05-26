DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $93.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.36.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE:DKS opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $91.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.