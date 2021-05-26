Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $61,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

