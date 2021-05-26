Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,546 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.30% of Flowers Foods worth $62,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 115,114 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $11,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

