Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $58.43 Million Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,635,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.91% of Quanex Building Products worth $58,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,034,000 after purchasing an additional 136,143 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,795,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 128,447 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $873.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $355,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

