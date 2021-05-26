Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $62.62 Million Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,148,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SPX were worth $62,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of SPXC opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

