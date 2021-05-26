Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.52% of Erie Indemnity worth $59,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERIE opened at $196.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.04 and its 200 day moving average is $234.03. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $266.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $630.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

