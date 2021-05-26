Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,045 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,457,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of The Andersons worth $60,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 66,031 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Andersons by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Andersons by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $32.00.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

