DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Short Interest Down 87.3% in May

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the April 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DirectView stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. DirectView has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

DirectView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a full-service provider of teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security and Surveillance; and Video Conferencing Services. The Security and Surveillance division provides surveillance systems, and digital video recording and services, including DVR recorders and cameras, video intercoms, NVR recorders and IP cameras, laser and video beam perimeter security products, motion detection and thermal imagery products, security design and consulting, remote control device management, equipment maintenance service plans, and access control solutions.

