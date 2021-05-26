DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Short Interest Down 87.3% in May

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the April 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DirectView stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. DirectView has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
DirectView Company Profile
