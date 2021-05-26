Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 9.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 144,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.14.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $280.59. 7,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,693. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.07. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

