Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,107. The company has a market capitalization of $399.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.