Diversified Trust Co Has $205.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,379,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $205,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. 59,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,893. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

