Diversified Trust Co Has $3.13 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.25. 84,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,182. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average is $94.03. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $100.78.

