Diversified Trust Co Has $6.07 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. 121,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.